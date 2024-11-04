Cam Little News: One PAT in loss

Little did not attempt a field goal and converted the lone PAT during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Eagles.

The Jaguars had successful two-point conversions on their first two touchdowns after trailing 22-0, and Little's only opportunity came after the third touchdown late in the fourth quarter. It's the first time all season the rookie sixth-round pick didn't attempt a field goal, and he remains a volatile fantasy option due to Jacksonville's volatile offense.