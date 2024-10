Little made both field-goal attempts and all three PATs during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers.

The rookie sixth-round pick converted field goals from 39 and 47 yards, which is the first time since Week 5 he's had multiple attempts in a game. Little missed from 43 yards in the second game of the season but has otherwise been perfect, going 13-for-14 on field goals and 17-for-17 on extra points through eight contests.