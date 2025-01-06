Cam Little News: Perfect finish to rookie campaign

Little made all three of his field-goal attempts and both PATs during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts.

The rookie kicker converted twice from 53 yards as he put the finishing touches on an impressive debut season. Little, who was selected during the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft last April, went 27-for-29 on field goals and was perfect on 27 PATs this season. He should enter training camp with some decent job security given his performance as a rookie.