Little made both of his extra-point tries and field-goal attempts in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Texans.

Little was good from 41 and 52 yards out, respectively, making him 6-for-7 on FGAs in his rookie campaign,. He's also 6-for-6 on PATs. Unfortunately for the Arkansas product, the Jaguars' offense has struggled moving the ball, leaving him few opportunities in the early stages of the 2024 campaign.