Cam Little News: Perfect performance in loss

Little went 4-for-4 on field-goal tries while making his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

Little connected on a pair of chip-shot field goals from 28 yards and 23 yards in the first half before later adding a pair of 43-yarders in the second half. The four field-goal makes marked a new career high for the rookie and he's now gone 22-for-24 on field goals this season while hitting all 21 his extra-point tries.