Cam Little News: Quiet in low-scoring affair

Little did not record any field-goal tries but made his only extra-point attempt during Sunday's 12-7 loss versus the Vikings.

For the second straight week, Little was held without a field-goal attempt in Week 10. The Jaguars' offense was already struggling with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) under center, and things certainly didn't improve with Mac Jones at the helm Sunday. It's probably safe to leave Little on waivers in most formats for Jacksonville's game at Detroit in Week 11.