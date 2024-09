Cam Little: Perfect in loss to Bills

Little converted his only field-goal attempt and his lone extra-point try in Jacksonville's 47-10 loss to the Bills on Monday.

Little was one of the few bright spots on offense for the Jaguars in Week 3, but his opportunities dried up with Buffalo getting out to a 34-3 lead by halftime. He'll look to remain accurate as Jacksonville prepares for a pivotal divisional matchup against the Texans in Week 4.