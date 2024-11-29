Fantasy Football
Cam Robinson Injury: Questionable for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Robinson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona.

Robinson was forced to leave the Vikings' Week 12 overtime win over the Bears this past Sunday due to a foot injury. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices, but he finished strong with a full practice Friday. If Robinson is unable to play Sunday, David Quessenberry would likely draw the start at left tackle.

Cam Robinson
Minnesota Vikings
