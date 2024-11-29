Cam Robinson Injury: Questionable for Week 13
Robinson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona.
Robinson was forced to leave the Vikings' Week 12 overtime win over the Bears this past Sunday due to a foot injury. He opened the week with consecutive limited practices, but he finished strong with a full practice Friday. If Robinson is unable to play Sunday, David Quessenberry would likely draw the start at left tackle.
