Cam Robinson Injury: Questionable for Week 8

Robinson (concussion) was limited during Friday's practice session and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson was diagnosed with a concussion during the Jaguars' Week 7 win over the Patriots. His limited practices Thursday and Friday indicates the 2017 second-round pick has made some progress through the league's five-step protocols, though he will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before returning. If Robinson cannot be cleared before Sunday's contest, Walker Little would be the top candidate to start at left tackle and be tasked with protecting Trevor Lawrence's blind side.