Cam Robinson Injury: Questionable to return Sunday
Robinson (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The left tackle was traded to the Vikings from the Jaguars on Oct. 29 to replace injured starter Christian Darrisaw (knee), who is out for the season. Robinson has started all four games since joining Minnesota. David Quessenberry is the Vikings' only available reserve tackle Sunday.
