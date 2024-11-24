Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cam Robinson headshot

Cam Robinson Injury: Questionable to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 11:24am

Robinson (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bears, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The left tackle was traded to the Vikings from the Jaguars on Oct. 29 to replace injured starter Christian Darrisaw (knee), who is out for the season. Robinson has started all four games since joining Minnesota. David Quessenberry is the Vikings' only available reserve tackle Sunday.

Cam Robinson
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now