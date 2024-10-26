Cam Robinson News: Ready to face Green bay
Robinson (concussion) has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Saturday and is set to suit up for Sunday's game against the Packers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Robinson has officially gained clearance from the five-step concussion protocol and will be available to start at left tackle versus Green Bay on Sunday. The veteran's availability to protect Trevor Lawrence's blind side will provide a notable boost for Jacksonville's offense.