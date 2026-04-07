Cam Skattebo Injury: Attending voluntary workouts
Skattebo (ankle) is present for the start of voluntary workouts Tuesday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
New Giants HC John Harbaugh said Tuesday that Skattebo (ankle) is ahead of WR Malik Nabers (ACL) in his rehab, and that both players are present for the start of voluntary workouts Tuesday. Per Harbaugh, it is possible Skattebo will resume handling on-field activities this spring. The 2025 fourth-round pick attended Arizona State's Pro Day in late March and was spotted jogging and running without any apparent issues. He suffered a dislocated right ankle late October and appears to tentatively be on track for the start of OTAs.
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