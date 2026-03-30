Cam Skattebo Injury: Looking fully healthy

Skattebo attended Arizona's pro day Friday and appeared to have no lingering limitations from his right ankle surgery, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Giants GM Joe Schoen was also in attendance for Arizona's pro day and described Skattebo as "jogging around, running, jumping on ex-teammates' backs and stuff like that." Schoen further commented that Skattebo is "declaring himself he's ready to go." Schoen said in January that Skattebo should be ready for the beginning of OTAs, and that appears to remain a genuine possibility.