Cam Skattebo Injury: Says he'll be ready for Week 1
Skattebo (ankle) said at the Giants Town Hall on Monday night that he is expecting to be ready to play in Week 1 of the upcoming campaign, Kevin Patra of the team's official site reports.
Skattebo's comments Monday echo what Giants GM Joe Schoen relayed in late March, when he shared that the running back was declaring himself "ready to go." Skattebo did add Monday that he's not yet ready to take the field for OTAs, but that doesn't appear to be causing him any concern about his readiness for Week 1. New York hasn't added to its RB room during the offseason outside of signing undrafted rookie Damon Bankston, but it did sign All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard, so Skattebo could be set up for a big sophomore campaign.
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