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Cam Skattebo News: Backfield getting crowded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Skattebo gained more competition for snaps and touches Tuesday when the Giants signed Najee Harris, as reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

New York already seemed to be leaning toward a backfield committee with Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary all working with the offensive starters during the team's preseason opener last Saturday, but Harris potentially adds another running back to the mix once he proves he's fully recovered from an Achilles tear. Skattebo remains at the top of the depth chart, but given his own health concerns after his rookie season was cut short by an ankle injury that required surgery, his workload could be scaled back from 20.8 touches per game he averaged in the five weeks before getting hurt.

Cam Skattebo
New York Giants
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