Cam Skattebo News: Bound for NFL Draft

Skattebo elected to bypass the Senior Bowl to focus on the 2025 NFL Draft, Ben Sherman of Sports Illustrated reports.

Skattebo pieced together a career year in 2025 with the Sun Devils, racking up 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground on 293 carries while adding 45 grabs for 605 yards and a trio of touchdowns as a receiver. Skattebo isn't expected to put up blazing numbers at the NFL combine, but he's a physical back who can make people miss, forcing the second-most missed tackles (102) among running backs behind only Ashton Jeanty, the top back in the 2025 draft class. He also sports some of the most reliable hands out often backfield, hence his 69 catches for 891 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons at Arizona State. Skattebo's draft landing spot among mocks typically ranges from the third to the fifth round, so how he shows at the NFL Combine may be an important factor in his landing spot this April.