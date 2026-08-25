Cam Skattebo News: Listed atop unofficial depth chart

Skattebo is listed as the Giants' starting running back on the team's unofficial depth chart for the preseason finale versus the Jets, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Skattebo seems to have pulled ahead from the pack as the Giants get their plans in place for the final preseason game. The Giants had previously listed Skattebo as the co-starter with Tyrone Tracy earlier in camp. However, now Skattebo sits unchallenged atop the unofficial depth chart while Tracy, Najee Harris and Devin Singletary are on the next line.