Cam Skattebo News: Starts preseason game, takes four carries

Skattebo started Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, taking four carries for 19 yards over the first two drives.

Tyrone Tracy lined up with the starters in warmups, but Skattebo got the nod come game time and took two carries for seven yards on the first two snaps. Tracy then had a carry and a target (for no gain) later on the opening drive, which ended when his missed block got QB Jaxson Dart thrown to the turf. Dart returned for the second drive, handing off to Devin Singletary on the first two plays. Skattebo then subbed in for carries of five and seven yards on back-to-back plays before giving way to Tracy (and then Singletary) for the rest of the series Dante Miller and Eric Gray then took over backfield work for the rest of the half. Sharing first-team snaps with two other RBs may not seem encouraging for Skattebo's fantasy value, but he did have the best afternoon of the trio in his first game back from major surgery. He'll likely get a larger share of the workload come Week 1.