Cam Skattebo News: Warming up with second unit
Skattebo is lined up with Jameis Winston and the second-string offense during pregame warmups for Saturday's preseason matchup with Minnesota, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy are listed as co-starters on the Giants' initial preseason depth chart, and there's a good chance both end up taking snaps with the starters. Tracy, however, appears in line to get the first crack at Minnesota's defense. Skattebo looks ready to make his first game appearance since suffering a season-ending ankle/leg injury last year. The Giants haven't outright said that he'll play, so there is still some chance that Skattebo that just watches from the sideline in uniform Saturday.
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