Cam Skattebo headshot

Cam Skattebo News: Warming up with second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 6:32pm

Skattebo is lined up with Jameis Winston and the second-string offense during pregame warmups for Saturday's preseason matchup with Minnesota, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy are listed as co-starters on the Giants' initial preseason depth chart, and there's a good chance both end up taking snaps with the starters. Tracy, however, appears in line to get the first crack at Minnesota's defense. Skattebo looks ready to make his first game appearance since suffering a season-ending ankle/leg injury last year. The Giants haven't outright said that he'll play, so there is still some chance that Skattebo that just watches from the sideline in uniform Saturday.

Cam Skattebo
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Skattebo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Skattebo See More
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 12 Dark Horse Candidates to Win Your League
Author Image
Jim Coventry
Yesterday
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
Yesterday
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football ADP: Exploiting Default Rankings on Yahoo
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
2 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Best Picks By Draft Slots
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Best Picks By Draft Slots
Author Image
John McKechnie
3 days ago