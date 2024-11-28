Cam Smith Injury: Dislocates left shoulder

Smith suffered a left dislocated shoulder in Thursday's 30-17 loss to the Packers, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com.

There's no timetable for Smith's return, though McDaniel confirmed the cornerback was in significant pain following Thursday's loss. Smith's next chance to play will come against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 8, though it's uncertain if he'll recover in time for that matchup. If he's unable to go, then Storm Duck and Siran Neal could be options to take his place in the defensive scheme, though Kendall Fuller (concussion) could also be an option if he recovers in time to face New York.