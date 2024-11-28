Fantasy Football
Cam Smith Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Smith (shoulder) has been downgraded to out and won't return to Thursday's game against the Packers.

Smith departed the contest in the second quarter and won't return, meaning the Dolphins' depth in the secondary will be tested throughout the rest of the game. Smith's next chance to play will come against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 8, though it's uncertain if he'll recover in time for that matchup.

