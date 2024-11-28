Fantasy Football
Cam Smith Injury: Questionable due to shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 6:55pm

Smith is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Packers due to a shoulder injury.

Smith headed to the locker room late in the second quarter, and losing him would make an awful half for the Dolphins even worse. If Smith is unable to return, and with Kader Kohou (back) questionable as well, the Dolphins' depth at cornerback could be seriously tested in the second half.

Cam Smith
Miami Dolphins
