Cam Smith Injury: Struggles in Year 2

Smith (shoulder) who ended the 2024 campaign on IR, tallied just 16 tackles (13 solo) across six regular-season appearances.

Smith began the year on IR due to a hamstring injury sustained back in July, then had his season come to an early end due to a dislocated left shoulder. The 2023 second-round pick will work to get fully healthy and progress in his development this offseason, but it's difficult to imagine him carving out more than a rotational role at cornerback for the 2025 campaign.