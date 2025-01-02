Cam Taylor-Britt Injury: Working through ankle injury

Taylor-Britt (ankle) is Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Steelers.

Taylor-Britt popped up on Thursday's injury report due to an ankle injury, which appears severe enough for him to be in jeopardy of missing Saturday's AFC North clash. Marco Wilson and DJ Ivey would be the top candidates to start at outside corner alongside Josh Newton if Taylor-Britt is unable to play in Week 18.