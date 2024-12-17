Cam Taylor-Britt News: Gets another pick in win

Taylor-Britt recorded six tackles (six solo) and an interception during Sunday's 37-27 win at Tennessee.

Taylor Britt logged his third interception of the season Sunday on a pass intended for former teammate Tyler Boyd, and he returned it 28 yards to set up a go-ahead Bengals touchdown under the two-minute warning for the first half. He'll probably see a healthy dose of the red-hot Jerry Jeudy when Cincinnati hosts the Browns in Week 16.