Cam Taylor-Britt News: Gets contract from Colts

Indianapolis signed Taylor-Britt (foot) to a one-year contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Taylor-Britt spent his first four seasons with Cincinnati and started 40 of the 47 regular-season games in which he played during that span. However, he started just two out of his eight appearances last year and missed the rest of the campaign after landing on the injured list due to a foot injury in mid-November. Taylor-Britt is presumably now back to health and will look to stake a claim in the Colts' cornerback room, which is led by Sauce Gardner (calf) and Charvarius Ward (concussion), though the latter is said to be considering retirement.