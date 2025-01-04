Cam Taylor-Britt News: Good to go against Steelers
Taylor-Britt (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.
Taylor-Britt was tagged as questionable for Saturday's game after appearing on Thursday's injury report due to an ankle injury. The issue doesn't appear serious enough for the 2022 second-round pick to be sidelined for the Bengals' regular-season finale. Taylor-Britt and Josh Newton will serve as Cincinnati's two starting outside corners.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now