Cam Taylor-Britt News: Leads team in tackles Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 9:08am

Taylor-Britt recorded eight tackles (seven solo) during Saturday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Broncos.

Taylor-Britt was on the field for all 60 of Cincinnati's defensive snaps in Week 17, and he collected six-plus tackles for the third time in his last five games. He could see a good number of tackling opportunities again in Week 18 against a run-heavy Pittsburgh team.

Cam Taylor-Britt
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
