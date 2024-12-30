Cam Taylor-Britt News: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Taylor-Britt recorded eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Broncos.
Taylor-Britt was on the field for all 60 of Cincinnati's defensive snaps in Week 17, and he collected six-plus tackles for the third time in his last five games. He could see a good number of tackling opportunities again in Week 18 against a run-heavy Pittsburgh team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now