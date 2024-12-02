Cam Taylor-Britt News: Pick-six vs. Pittsburgh

Taylor-Britt registered seven tackles (four solo) and returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Taylor-Britt took advantage of George Pickens falling down on a slant route early in the first quarter, as the former picked off Russel Wilson and took it all the way to the house for a 51-yard pick-six. It was one of the few highlights for a Bengals defense that allowed the Steelers to score on seven drives (four touchdowns, three field goals). Through 12 regular-season games, Taylor-Britt has logged 57 tackles (40 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and 12 pass defenensed (including two interceptions).