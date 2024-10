Taylor-Britt recorded nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defensed during Sunday's 37-17 loss versus the Eagles.

Taylor-Britt's tackle total is fine for the box score, but it's also a reflection of Cincinnati's overall struggles in the secondary in a runaway loss. He'll at least be on the very edge of IDP relevance as long as he continues to be on the field for virtually every defensive snap for the Bengals.