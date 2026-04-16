Cam Ward headshot

Cam Ward Injury: May throw passes at minicamp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said Thursday that Ward (shoulder) is on track to throw passes at voluntary minicamp next week, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Borgonzi didn't mention if Ward has resumed throwing in individual workouts. The young quarterback suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during a Week 18 loss at Jacksonville, making an early exit from the final game of a brutal rookie season. Ward started all 17 games, but threw for just 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns in an undermanned offense with subpar coaching. Ward's setup for 2026 looks at least somewhat better, with Brian Daboll taking over the Tennessee offense (under new HC Robert Saleh) and bringing WR Wan'Dale Robinson with him from the Giants. Ward may have limitations during the offseason program, but he has plenty of time to ramp up before the start of training camp in late July.

Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans
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