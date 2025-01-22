Cam Ward News: Among top candidates for No. 1 pick

Ward is among the candidates to be selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Nick Bromberg of Yahoo! Sports reports.

While there isn't a slam dunk No. 1 pick in the 2025 class like there was with Caleb Williams last season, Ward is one of two quarterbacks who could be selected in the spot -- along with Shedeur Sanders -- if the Titans decide to grab a quarterback with the selection, or if they decide to stick with Will Levis and trade the spot to another quarterback-needy team. Even if he doesn't go first off the board, Ward is essentially a shoo-in to be a top-5 selection after completing 67.2 percent of his 454 pass attempts for 4,313 yards and a 39:7 TD:INT ratio in his lone season at Miami, adding 60 carries for 204 yards and four touchdowns as a runner. He profiles as more of a pocket passer with some scrambling ability at the next level.