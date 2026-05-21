Cam Ward headshot

Cam Ward News: Deemed 100 percent healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 9:09am

Coach Robert Saleh said Thursday that Ward (shoulder) is "perfectly healthy" to begin OTAs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ward sustained a sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder in the Titans' Week 18 loss to the Jaguars last season but avoided surgery and seems to be 100 percent for the offseason program. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Ward started all 17 regular-season games as a rookie and completed 323 of 540 pass attempts (59.8 percent) for 3,169 yards (5.9 yards per attempt), 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also absorbed a league-high 55 sacks. The Titans have done quite a bit to upgrade Ward's supporting cast this offseason, first signing Wan'Dale Robinson before using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 Draft on Carnell Tate. Tennessee also signed offensive linemen Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson and Austin Deculus in free agency.

Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Ward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cam Ward See More
2026 NFL Schedule Rankings: Loss Index Grades All 32 Teams
NFL
2026 NFL Schedule Rankings: Loss Index Grades All 32 Teams
Author Image
Thomas Leary
3 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
14 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Estimating Rookie ADPs in Best Ball Mania
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Estimating Rookie ADPs in Best Ball Mania
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
24 days ago
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 1
NFL
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 1
Author Image
Joe Bartel
27 days ago
The No. 1 QB Curse: 26 Years of First Overall Picks
NFL
The No. 1 QB Curse: 26 Years of First Overall Picks
Author Image
Christopher Boan
35 days ago