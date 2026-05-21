Cam Ward News: Deemed 100 percent healthy
Coach Robert Saleh said Thursday that Ward (shoulder) is "perfectly healthy" to begin OTAs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Ward sustained a sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder in the Titans' Week 18 loss to the Jaguars last season but avoided surgery and seems to be 100 percent for the offseason program. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Ward started all 17 regular-season games as a rookie and completed 323 of 540 pass attempts (59.8 percent) for 3,169 yards (5.9 yards per attempt), 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also absorbed a league-high 55 sacks. The Titans have done quite a bit to upgrade Ward's supporting cast this offseason, first signing Wan'Dale Robinson before using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 Draft on Carnell Tate. Tennessee also signed offensive linemen Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson and Austin Deculus in free agency.
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