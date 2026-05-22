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Cam Ward News: Dropped 10 pounds since last season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 10:17am

Ward noted Thursday that he's he's lost 10 pounds during the offseason by focusing on his diet, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

"I think it'll help me with durability...just being faster, getting up in the pocket, and trying to play my speed," said Ward, who Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site indicates has recovered from an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder suffered in Week 18 last season. With that in mind, coach Robert Saleh said Thursday of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, "his arm's perfectly healthy. He's slinging the ball. I mean, he's got some good velocity on it." As the coming campaign approaches, Ward will be working with a WR corps that welcomes back Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, and that was notably bolstered by the signing of free agent Wan'Dale Robinson and addition of Carnell Tate via the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 Draft.

Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans
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