Cam Ward headshot

Cam Ward News: Uneven performance in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 13, 2026 at 10:13pm

Ward completed five of 12 targets for 57 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed once for two yards in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.

Ward's final line underscores his inconsistent performance as he officially began game preparations for his second season. The 2025 first overall pick played on the Titans' first three drives, and he helped lead Tennessee to a touchdown on its opening possession with a marathon 11-play, 95-yard drive that featured 18- and 16-yard completions to Calvin Ridley and Gunnar Helm, respectively. Those two throws served as the highlights of Ward's night, and he'll aim for more efficiency in his second preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 23 at home against the defending champion Seahawks.

Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans
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