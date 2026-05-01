Camden Brown News: Signs with Dallas

The Cowboys signed Brown as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Brown played at Auburn for three years before transferring to Georgia Southern ahead of his senior season. The wide receiver started 13 games in 2025, producing 65 receptions for 1,079 receiving yards and a whopping 14 touchdowns. Brown's scant production with the Tigers, for whom he recorded just 26 receptions for 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns, may have played a role in him going undrafted. If the 6-foot-2, 198-pound wideout can prove his athleticism translates to the NFL level, he could provide strong depth value to the Cowboys' offense and special teams.