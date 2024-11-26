Cameron Dicker News: Flawless in loss
Dicker made all of his three field-goal tries and converted both of his two extra-point attempts during Monday's 30-23 loss versus the Ravens.
Dicker has now played three straight games kicking multiple field goals without a miss. Two of his kicks in Week 12 came from 50-plus yards out, including a 52-yarder as time expired in the first half. He'll be looking to build on his recent success when the Chargers travel to Atlanta in Week 13.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now