Cameron Dicker News: Flawless in loss

Dicker made all of his three field-goal tries and converted both of his two extra-point attempts during Monday's 30-23 loss versus the Ravens.

Dicker has now played three straight games kicking multiple field goals without a miss. Two of his kicks in Week 12 came from 50-plus yards out, including a 52-yarder as time expired in the first half. He'll be looking to build on his recent success when the Chargers travel to Atlanta in Week 13.