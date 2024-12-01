Fantasy Football
Cameron Dicker headshot

Cameron Dicker News: Hits three field goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Dicker made all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Falcons.

Dicker made three field goals in the first half, connecting from 45 yards, 51 yards and 34 yards against Atlanta. The kicker has now converted at least two field goals in seven of the last eight games, becoming a rather consistent fantasy asset. Dicker has now gone 27-for-29 on field-goal tries while making 21 of 24 extra-point attempts in 2024.

Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Chargers
