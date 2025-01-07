Cameron Dicker News: Makes four field goals in finale

Dicker made four of his five field-goal tries and converted both of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-20 win at Las Vegas.

Dicker missed a 51-yard kick wide to the left to start his day in the first quarter, but he was flawless afterwards, putting up 14 points in the Chargers' regular-season finale. He goes into the postseason having made an impressive 39 of his 42 field-goal tries (92.9 percent) during the regular season, including nine of 11 (81.8 percent) from 50-plus yards out. He did miss three of his 36 extra-point tries, however, something he'll be looking to clean up into the postseason and beyond.