Cameron Dicker News: Makes lone FG attempt Week 3

Dicker made his only field-goal try and his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Dicker didn't get many opportunities in the contest, but he converted when called upon, making a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter. The 24-year-old has gone 6-for-6 in field-goal tries and 4-for-5 in extra-point attempts through three weeks. He's had one field-goal try of beyond 50 yards -- a 53-yarder against the Raiders in Week 1 that he successfully converted.