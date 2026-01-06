The Chargers struggled to generate any offense Sunday with Trey Lance under center instead of Justin Herbert (coach's decision), but Dicker put the team on the board with a 30-yard chip shot as time expired in the first half. It was another productive season for Dicker, as he went 38-for-41 (92.7 percent) on field-goal attempts over 16 regular-season games to finish third in the NFL in made field goals behind Ka'imi Fairbairn (44) and Jason Myers (41). However, Dicker connected on just five of six field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards, which was his lowest over the last three years.