Dicker made his lone extra-point try and missed one of two field-goal attempts in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Dicker connected on a 50-yard FGA to help give the Chargers a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. However, on their opening drive of the second half he had a 55-yard attempt that missed wide right, his first miss of the season. The 24-year-old is now 7-for-8 on FGAs this season, while he's 5-for-6 on PATs.