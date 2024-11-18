Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cameron Dicker headshot

Cameron Dicker News: Perfect in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Dicker made both of his two field-goal tries and converted all four of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-27 win versus the Bengals.

Dicker rode the positive momentum he built up in Week 10 to make multiple field goals without a missed kick for his second game straight Sunday. His longest came from 53 yards out to give the Chargers a 27-6 lead early in the third quarter. The Chargers are set to host the Ravens' struggling defense in Week 12.

Cameron Dicker
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now