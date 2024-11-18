Cameron Dicker News: Perfect in shootout

Dicker made both of his two field-goal tries and converted all four of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-27 win versus the Bengals.

Dicker rode the positive momentum he built up in Week 10 to make multiple field goals without a missed kick for his second game straight Sunday. His longest came from 53 yards out to give the Chargers a 27-6 lead early in the third quarter. The Chargers are set to host the Ravens' struggling defense in Week 12.