Cameron Dicker News: Perfect in win vs. Broncos

Dicker converted on 2-for-2 field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 point-after tries during Thursday's 34-27 victory over Denver.

Dicker finished out the big TNF win over the Broncos perfect on all of his attempts, and he hasn't missed a field goal since Week 9 against the Browns. Additionally, he booted in an unorthodox free kick with zero seconds remaining in the first half. The fourth-year kicker has now gone 31-for-33 on FGAs and made 27 of 30 extra-point attempts across 15 games this season.