Cameron Dicker News: Quiet in loss

Dicker made his only field-goal try and converted both of his two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 40-17 loss versus the Buccaneers.

The Chargers were only able to accumulate 206 yards of total offense in Week 15, harshly limiting Dicker's scoring chances. His team has now failed to crack 20 points in each of its last three games, keeping his floor low for the rest of the fantasy playoffs.