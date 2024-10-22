Cameron Dicker News: Scores 15 points in MNF loss

Dicker converted all five of his field-goal attempts during Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Dicker had a career performance in Arizona, with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles offense struggling consistently. He ultimately scored every point for the Chargers, and the 40-yarder Dicker nailed with 1:55 remaining in the fourth quarter would've been enough to put the team ahead, had the defense held. He'll look to carry some positive momentum into Sunday's home game against the Saints.