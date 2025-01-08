Cameron Heyward Injury: Misses another practice
Heyward (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Heyward has missed back-to-back practices due to a flu, per Pryor. The veteran edge rusher has limited time remaining to get back to full health before Saturday's road wild-card matchup against the Ravens. Heyward tallied 8.0 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances, so his availability will be pivotal to Pittsburgh's chances of getting pressure on opposing quarterback Lamar Jackson.
