Cameron Heyward headshot

Cameron Heyward News: Adds to current contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 5:01pm

Heyward signed a one-year extension with the Steelers on Tuesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Heyward effectively signed a new contract worth $32.25 million over two years, including the first year guaranteed. This move also freed up $5.5 million in cap space for the Steelers, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Heyward will turn 37 years old in May but isn't showing any signs of slowing down, as he's coming off a strong season where he recorded 78 tackles (38 solo), 3.5 sacks and six pass breakups through 17 games (48.0 defensive snaps per game).

Cameron Heyward
Pittsburgh Steelers
