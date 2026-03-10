Cameron Heyward News: Adds to current contract
Heyward signed a one-year extension with the Steelers on Tuesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Heyward effectively signed a new contract worth $32.25 million over two years, including the first year guaranteed. This move also freed up $5.5 million in cap space for the Steelers, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Heyward will turn 37 years old in May but isn't showing any signs of slowing down, as he's coming off a strong season where he recorded 78 tackles (38 solo), 3.5 sacks and six pass breakups through 17 games (48.0 defensive snaps per game).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Heyward See More
-
General NFL Article
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes21 days ago
-
NFL Picks
Dolphins vs. Steelers Monday Night Football Best Bets85 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 15 Monday Night Game Preview: Dolphins-Steelers Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips86 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 15 Sunday Night Game Preview: Vikings-Cowboys Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips86 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cameron Heyward See More