Cameron Heyward headshot

Cameron Heyward News: Another productive season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Heyward recorded 78 total tackles (38 solo), including 3.5 sacks, while also adding six passes defensed and a forced fumble over 17 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Heyward was able to exceed 70 total takedowns for the second straight year and fourth time in the last five seasons. The defensive lineman has now registered at least 2.0 sacks in 13 straight campaigns. Even though it was his 15th season in Pittsburgh, he continues to be one of the most productive players at his position in the league, being selected as a second-team All-Pro in 2025.

Cameron Heyward
Pittsburgh Steelers
